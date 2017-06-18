42877

Salmon Arm  

Swift water rescue taped

A dramatic swift water rescue took place in the Shuswap last week after a woman fell into Sicamous Creek.

The June 11th rescue was caught on camera and posted to Facebook by the Sicamous Fire Department.

Sicamous firefighters worked with members of the Eagle Valley Rescue Society and Shuswap Search and Rescue to save the woman who was screaming and clinging to a boulder in the raging water.

RCMP officers and BC Ambulance Services were also at the scene.

The video shows a firefighter carefully wading through the current while tied to a rope while others secured the rope on the side of the creek. 

The woman was safely brought to shore.

"Great team work was needed to get her to safety," said the Facebook posting.

