42683

Salmon Arm  

Buy a birthday trail

- | Story: 199544

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is hoping people buy a little piece of Canada in honour of the nation's 150th birthday.

In an effort to leave a trail legacy for the whole of the Shuswap, the alliance is suggesting people make a contribution to the Shuswap Trail Legacy Fund.

A press release states: “Our community had a dream to build a well-designed, well-signed, well-maintained network of trails. Over the years, this dream has come true. We now have over 700 kilometres of trails to explore. And we want these trails to be here for the next 150 years.”

“After the celebrations are over and the last piece of cake is eaten, the lastâ€¨ balloon popped, wouldn’t it be amazing to reflect on Canada’s 150th and know that we have built an endowment fund that will ensure a robust system of trails in perpetuity,” said Cindy Derkaz, trail alliance director. “I can’t think of any better birthday gift for the community.”

Those interested can send a cheque to Shuswap Community Foundation (note it is for the Shuswap Trail Legacy Fund), to SCF at Box # 624, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4N7. Or, donate online. Charitable tax receipts will be issued for all donations over $20.

"Receiving support for future trail maintenance efforts through this legacy fund will be a game changer for the community," said Phil McIntyre-Paul, the alliance's executive director.

The alliance said all contributions, small or large, are gratefully received.  Those who contribute $1,000 or more to the legacy fund in 2017 will become a Canada 150 Trailblazer.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2692762
5731 Anderson Rd
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,100,000
more details
41380


Send us your News Tips!


42751


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


42771


Syria’s goalkeeper forgets he has a leg, punches the ball halfway down the field

Must Watch
Goalkeepers will generally punt or throw the ball out from their penalty area. Occasionally they’ll drop the ball and pass...
Best of Seven – Selfies June 15, 2017
Galleries
It’s okay to be your selfie! Choose your favourite below!
Old man jamming out to Metallica
Must Watch
I think it’s safe to say that this is who we all want to be...
Daily Dose – June 15, 2017
Daily Dose
A super sized Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 15, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Future generations clearly browse The Tango.


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41038