Buy a birthday trail

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance The Shuswap Trail Alliance has set up a legacy fund.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is hoping people buy a little piece of Canada in honour of the nation's 150th birthday.

In an effort to leave a trail legacy for the whole of the Shuswap, the alliance is suggesting people make a contribution to the Shuswap Trail Legacy Fund.

A press release states: “Our community had a dream to build a well-designed, well-signed, well-maintained network of trails. Over the years, this dream has come true. We now have over 700 kilometres of trails to explore. And we want these trails to be here for the next 150 years.”

“After the celebrations are over and the last piece of cake is eaten, the lastâ€¨ balloon popped, wouldn’t it be amazing to reflect on Canada’s 150th and know that we have built an endowment fund that will ensure a robust system of trails in perpetuity,” said Cindy Derkaz, trail alliance director. “I can’t think of any better birthday gift for the community.”

Those interested can send a cheque to Shuswap Community Foundation (note it is for the Shuswap Trail Legacy Fund), to SCF at Box # 624, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4N7. Or, donate online. Charitable tax receipts will be issued for all donations over $20.

"Receiving support for future trail maintenance efforts through this legacy fund will be a game changer for the community," said Phil McIntyre-Paul, the alliance's executive director.

The alliance said all contributions, small or large, are gratefully received. Those who contribute $1,000 or more to the legacy fund in 2017 will become a Canada 150 Trailblazer.