Salmon Arm  

Up to no good

Salmon Arm RCMP are hoping to locate a car believed stolen from Alberta and the two men who were in it, after a report from an alert security guard who spotted the two at the fairgrounds overnight.

When the security guard approached the two men and asked what they were doing, one fled over a fence and the other claimed to be looking for a friend. The two were described as Caucasian and African American, police said.

As the guard called the RCMP, the males left the immediate area but not before the plate on the vehicle was obtained.

“The vehicle plate was an Alberta licence plate, ZRA 800, and matched the vehicle it was on – a black 2007 Volkswagen GTI,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a press release. “A check of the plate revealed that it and possibly the vehicle were stolen from Calgary.”

In this case, the males left that quickly they failed to retrieve a duffel bag containing a drill and a wrench.

“The security guard had seen the vehicle near a couple of other businesses during his rounds and the Salmon Arm RCMP have no doubt that the duo were up to no good and probably attempting to break into businesses.”

Although RCMP officers conducted extensive patrols, the vehicle was not located.

West said: “If any member of the public were to locate the vehicle please call 911 and report the location to police. Do not try to approach the occupants or stop the vehicle.”

