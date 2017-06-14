Vehicle drops 50 feet

Photo: Contributed A Salmon Arm woman was transported to hospital after her vehicle went off a Hwy. 1 embankment.

A 44-year-old Salmon Arm woman is lucky to be alive after a crash early Wednesday morning, when her vehicle went off Highway 1 and plunged over a 50-foot embankment.

Officers responded to the single vehicle crash in Tappen today about 4:30 a.m.

“At that location they located a female driver and sole occupant associated to a vehicle that was over a 50 foot embankment,” said Staff. Sgt. Scott West, head of the Salmon Arm detachment. “The vehicle had left the highway and rolled a number of times before coming to rest at the bottom of the embankment.”

The driver told police she had overcorrected while driving and lost control of the vehicle sending it off the road.

“Thankfully the driver suffered injuries that were relatively minor and was transported to hospital by ambulance to be checked out,” West said.