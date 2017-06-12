Nabbed after standoff

Photo: RCMP A fugitive was arrested in Salmon Arm Sunday after a two-hour standoff.

An RCMP emergency response team was called to Salmon Arm Sunday to deal with a two-hour standoff that ended when police officers stormed a residence and captured a suspect.

Police learned that a 30-year-old man from the Lower Mainland , who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants, was hiding out in Salmon Arm.

The warrants were connected to an investigation in Langley and included six firearms charges, uttering threats, assault, unlawfully in a dwelling, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of stolen mail.

“Due to the threat to public and police safety the South East District emergency response team was called in to arrest the male who was known to be at a residence in the 1400 block of 16th Street NE,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a press release. “After over two hours of attempting to contact the male in the residence by a trained negotiator failed, the South East District Emergency Response Team entered the residence and the subject male was taken into custody.”

West said a motorcycle stolen from Penticton was recovered at the residence.

The man was in custody at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment awaiting a court appearance.