Salmon Arm  

Highway open after crash

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

The highway was fully reopened east of Canoe just after 10 p.m., DriveBC reports.

ORIGINAL: 9:35 p.m.

Highway 1 has now been partially reopened to alternating, single-lane traffic. 

ORIGINAL: 9:15 p.m.

A vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions, east of Salmon Arm, Wednesday night. 

The crash occurred about seven kilometres east of Canoe, just before 9 p.m.

While Highway 1 is closed, Highway 97A, through Grindrod, can be used as a detour. 

The nature of the crash or the condition of those involved is unknown at this time. 

DriveBC has no estimate as to when the highway may be reopened. 

