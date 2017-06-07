Highway now single lane

Photo: Google Maps A crash has closed Highway 1 Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL: 9:35 p.m.

Highway 1 has now been partially re-opened to alternating, single-lane traffic.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 p.m.

A vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions, east of Salmon Arm, Wednesday night.

The crash occurred about seven kilometres east of Canoe, just before 9 p.m.

While Highway 1 is closed, Highway 97A, through Grindrod, can be used as a detour.

The nature of the crash or the condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

DriveBC has no estimate as to when the highway may be reopened.