Salmon Arm  

Search for victim's remains

Salmon Arm RCMP are continuing their search for a man believed to have been caught up in the Robinson Creek mud slide earlier this month.

Police suspect Roy Sharp perished in the slide, which flowed over his property on the night of May 5.

Police, with the help of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and Blackburn Excavation are continuing to work on the slide area.

"To date, a substantial amount of excavation work has been undertaken, and we are hopeful the efforts will result in our locating his remains," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The slide destroyed two homes and forced closure of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road for about nine days.

