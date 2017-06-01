Remains found in slide

Photo: Contributed Remain of man who perished in a mud slide earlier this month have been found.

UPDATE JUNE 1, 2 p.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP say the remains of Roy Sharp have been found.

In a brief statement, police in Salmon Arm said;

"Salmon Arm RCMP assisted by crews from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and a private local excavation contractor were able to locate and recover the remains of missing person Roy Sharp from the mudslide debris area."

His remains were discovered Wednesday.

Sharp went missing when a mudslide flowed over his property May 5.

Original Story May 31, 8 a.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP are continuing their search for a man believed to have been caught up in the Robinson Creek mud slide earlier this month.

Police suspect Roy Sharp perished in the slide, which flowed over his property on the night of May 5.

Police, with the help of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and Blackburn Excavation are continuing to work on the slide area.

"To date, a substantial amount of excavation work has been undertaken, and we are hopeful the efforts will result in our locating his remains," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The slide destroyed two homes and forced closure of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road for about nine days.