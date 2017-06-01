41717
42702

Salmon Arm  

Remains found in slide

- | Story: 198327

UPDATE JUNE 1, 2 p.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP say the remains of Roy Sharp have been found.

In a brief statement, police in Salmon Arm said;

"Salmon Arm RCMP assisted by crews from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and a private local excavation contractor were able to locate and recover the remains of missing person Roy Sharp from the mudslide debris area."

His remains were discovered Wednesday.

Sharp went missing when a mudslide flowed over his property May 5.

Original Story May 31, 8 a.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP are continuing their search for a man believed to have been caught up in the Robinson Creek mud slide earlier this month.

Police suspect Roy Sharp perished in the slide, which flowed over his property on the night of May 5.

Police, with the help of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and Blackburn Excavation are continuing to work on the slide area.

"To date, a substantial amount of excavation work has been undertaken, and we are hopeful the efforts will result in our locating his remains," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The slide destroyed two homes and forced closure of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road for about nine days.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3069768
170 Celano Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$444,900
more details
41230


Send us your News Tips!


42730


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Peaches
Peaches Vernon SPCA >


42506


This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them

Galleries
El Arroyo is a pretty well-known Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, Texas. What really puts El Arroyo on the map is their brilliant...
This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them (2)
Galleries
You can even suggest your own by emailing them at...
Elephants run to greet a new rescued baby elephant
Must Watch
Watch a whole herd run to greetings a new rescued baby elephant...
Orlando Bloom’s mom sends his resume to top newsrooms
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's mother has reportedly sent out a full resume...
Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping
Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when...


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786