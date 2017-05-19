41783

Salmon Arm  

Fuel from crashes contained

Despite two major accidents, there appears to be no environmental damage to local waterways.

On May 15, a tug sank near Cape Horn - northwest of the Cinnemousun Narrows on the main arm of Shuswap Lake.

The tug was raised may 18, and officials say very little diesel fuel spilled into the lake.

Ministry of Environment has informed Interior Health only a small amount of diesel fuel leaked from the tug and that any diesel that had leaked was contained within protective booms installed at the site. Based on this assessment, Interior Health is confident that there is no longer a potential risk to water users in the area and the water advisory has been lifted.

On May 16, a tanker truck that crashed in the 1400 block of Mabel Lake Road about six kilometres east of Ashton Creek.

The fully loaded tanker truck flipped over as a result of the accident and there were concerns gas and diesel could spill into the Shuswap River.

He tanker was removed from the site Thursday.

Ministry of Environment and environmental consultants on scene informed Interior Health no fuel has reached the river, and diesel and gasoline that spilled was captured and contained within the protective booms put in place following the accident. 

Based on this assessment, Interior Health is confident that there is no longer a potential risk to water users downstream.

