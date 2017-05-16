4,000 litres spilled from tug

Photo: Google Maps The approximate location of the sunken tug on Shuswap Lake.

Interior Health is warning residents on Shuswap Lake to be cautious with their water after a logging tug boat spilled 4,000 litres of diesel Monday.

The boat sank near Cape Horn, northwest of the Cinnemousun Narrows on the main arm of Shuswap Lake, Monday afternoon.

A "small amount" of fuel is visible on the surface of the lake, according to IH.

"Crews are currently on scene with divers working to contain and remove the tug before any further fuel can spill," said Karl Hardt, IH communications consultant.

IH is warning residents on the western arm of the lake to check for the odour or taste of fuel in their water.

"This means no drinking, showering/bathing or brushing teeth if a fuel odour is detected," Hardt said. "Diesel fuel can pose a health risk following ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption."

