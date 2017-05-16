41717
Salmon Arm  

Diesel thief confronted

A Sicamous man confronted a suspected fuel thief and got his truck smashed while doing it.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said on May 10 at approximately 10 p.m., police responded to a report of an attempted theft of fuel from a logging site off of Highway 97A near Sicamous.

“The caller reported that he had been alerted to the attempted theft through a surveillance camera and that he had gone to the site to confront the suspect without calling police,” said Moskaluk. “When the man arrived, the suspect got into a pick-up truck and sideswiped the complainant’s truck causing heavy damage to both vehicles in his attempt to escape.”

The victim followed the fleeing suspect vehicle onto Highway 97A and then onto a forest service road while calling 911 to report the incident before losing sight of the suspect vehicle.

Police later located an abandoned blue Ford F250 pick-up truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle with heavy damage on the driver's side.

The truck had been reported stolen from Salmon Arm on April 24.

“Police reminded the man that attempting to confront someone who is committing a crime in progress without the police present, especially alone in a remote area is dangerous," said Moskaluk. "The man, who was uninjured by the collision with the suspect's truck, agreed."

Police are continuing their investigation in an effort to identify the suspected thief. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

