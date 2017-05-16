41299
42162

Salmon Arm  

Evac order partially lifted

Most of the residents forced to flee their homes due to the threat of a mudslide in the Shuswap can go home.

The evacuation order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Saturday, May 6, has been rescinded for 11 properties in the Robinson Creek area of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.  

The occupants of 5866, 5874, 5882, 5890, 5900, 5922, 5933, 5940, 5941, 5947 and 5948 are now permitted to return to their property.  

However, two properties, 5921 and 5932 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd., remain under an evacuation order.

The evacuation alert issued on Thursday, May 11 for seven properties in the Robinson Creek area, has also been rescinded.

