Slide-covered road reopens

Photo: CSRD

Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road reopened Saturday at Robinson Creek, the site of a landslide that destroyed two homes and left one man presumed dead.

The road is open to single-lane, alternating traffic during daylight hours.

Scheduled openings are at 6 and 9 a.m., noon, 3 ad 6 p.m. Vehicles are not be permitted through the site between 6:15 p.m. and 6 a.m., the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says.

The site will be reassessed Monday to determine if expanding open hours is warranted.

Motorists should expect delays and take precautions to ensure the safety of workers on site.