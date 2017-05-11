Landslide evacuation alert

Photo: CSRD A landslide on the Shuswap left one man presumed dead May 6.

While cleanup has begun on the landslide that destroyed two homes in the Shuswap and left one man presumed dead, danger in the area still remains.

An additional seven properties have been placed on evacuation alert on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road in Tappen, near where the landslide took place Saturday morning.

The new evacuation alert covers homes between 5951 and 5990 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Drive.

“The analysis indicates that due to the complex nature of the alluvial fan, in combination with the snowpack present on the plateau and the forecast for potential heavy rain that the residents of the seven properties be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” states a notice from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Thirteen properties, from addresses 5866 to 5948 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Drive, remain under evacuation orders.