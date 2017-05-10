Work begins to clear slide

Photo: Contributed

An evacuation order remains in effect for Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road in the Shuswap while crews work to clear a mudslide that destroyed two homes last week. One man is missing and is believed to have died.

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) advise that construction crews began work to clear the slide debris from the 5900 block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road on Tuesday.

The work is being performed under strict monitoring to ensure the safety of the workers as the slide area remains active.

Water continues to impact the road surface and significant damage to the road infrastructure requires repair.

Residents should expect heavy vehicles hauling material to the disposal area east of the slide on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road beginning Wednesday.

At this time, access through the site will only be permitted to MoTI construction vehicles. Public access through the site will not be permitted until a culvert can be installed and the route is deemed to be safe. This is expected to occur in the next seven days, weather and conditions permitting.

In the event of an emergency beyond the slide area, MoTI will work with emergency services to provide access. An evacuation order for thirteen properties from 5866 to 5948 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road remains in effect.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will continue to provide updated information on its website as it becomes available.

For all emergency related information requests and inquiries contact the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-833-3351.