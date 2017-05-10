41717
42162

Salmon Arm  

Work begins to clear slide

- | Story: 196729

An evacuation order remains in effect for Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road in the Shuswap while crews work to clear a mudslide that destroyed two homes last week. One man is missing and is believed to have died.

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) advise that construction crews began work to clear the slide debris from the 5900 block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road on Tuesday.

The work is being performed under strict monitoring to ensure the safety of the workers as the slide area remains active.

Water continues to impact the road surface and significant damage to the road infrastructure requires repair.

Residents should expect heavy vehicles hauling material to the disposal area east of the slide on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road beginning Wednesday.

At this time, access through the site will only be permitted to MoTI construction vehicles. Public access through the site will not be permitted until a culvert can be installed and the route is deemed to be safe. This is expected to occur in the next seven days, weather and conditions permitting.

In the event of an emergency beyond the slide area, MoTI will work with emergency services to provide access. An evacuation order for thirteen properties from 5866 to 5948 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road remains in effect.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will continue to provide updated information on its website as it becomes available.

For all emergency related information requests and inquiries contact the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-833-3351.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2994865
1160 Bernard
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,000
more details
42025


Send us your News Tips!


36573


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mitten
Mitten Vernon SPCA >


41318


Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017

Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Things were never supposed to be easy.
Adding lightsabers to Game of Thrones is awesome!
Must Watch
Bonus points to whoever made this for adding the The Wilhelm...
Katy Perry’s new album reflects mature outlook on life
Music
Katy Perry's latest music reflects her new-found maturity.
A brief, illustrated history of the hockey teams in the National Hockey League
Must Watch
The NHL released this cool video showing the history of its...


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622