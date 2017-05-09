Kyllo sweeps Shuswap

Photo: Kevin Rothwell Greg and Georgina Kyllo await results.

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

Incumbent Liberal Greg Kyllo has been returned to office by voters in the Shuswap riding.

Kyllo won with 48 per cent of the vote in 2013 and garnered 56 per cent this time, compared to 26 per cent for NDP candidate Slyvia Lindgren, 16 per cent for Green Kevin Babcock and 2 per cent for Libertarian Kyle McCormack.

“We have worked hard on every-day, real-world issues for our constituents. This isn’t about the past 28 days, it’s about the day-to-day activities over the past four years,” said Kyllo.

“Outside of the riding, I’m very pleased with the organ donor initiative which saw a record number of life-saving transplants in BC last year.”

He was serving as the parliamentary secretary for the BC Jobs Plan at dissolution of the legislature. Prior to being elected as MLA, Kyllo was the president and CEO of Twin Anchors Marine/TA Structures for 24 years.

Kyllo sat on Sicamous Council in 2011 and was appointed deputy mayor. He and his wife Georgina have raised their four daughters in the Shuswap area.

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m.

With more than double the popular votes of his nearest competitor, Greg Kyllo is being declared the winner in the Shuswap riding.

The Liberal incumbent has a seemingly insurmountable lead of almost 56 per cent compared to 25.9 per cent for NDP rival Sylvia Lindgren.

Kevin Babcockff with the Greens is holding third with 16.5 per cent.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

Barring a stunning reversal, it appears Liberal Shuswap candidate Greg Kyllo is heading back to Victoria.

As of 9:15 p.m., the incumbent MLA had garnered a whopping 56 per cent of the popular vote, nearly double his nearest competitor Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP who has 26 per cent of the vote.

Kevin Babcock of the Green Party is falling behind with 16 per cent of the vote and Libertarian Kyle McCormack has two per cent.

ORIGINAL

Shuswap Liberal candidate Greg Kyllo had an early lead in the provincial election race on Tuesday night.

Shortly after the polls closed 8 p.m., and with only hundreds of votes counted, Kyllo was out in front of his three competitors with 56 per cent of the votes counted.

The New Democrats Sylvia Lindgren had just over 26 per cent, while Green Party candidate Kevin Babcock had 15 per cent.

The Libertarian Party candidate Kyle McCormack had less than two per cent of the vote.