Kyllo declared winner

Photo: Kevin Rothwell Greg and Georgina Kyllo await results.

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m.

With more than double the popular votes of his nearest competitor, Greg Kyllo is being declared the winner in the Shuswap riding.

The Liberal incumbent has a seemingly insurmountable lead of almost 56 per cent compared to 25.9 per cent for NDP rival Sylvia Lindgren.

Kevin Babcockff with the Greens is holding third with 16.5 per cent.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

Barring a stunning reversal, it appears Liberal Shuswap candidate Greg Kyllo is heading back to Victoria.

As of 9:15 p.m., the incumbent MLA had garnered a whopping 56 per cent of the popular vote, nearly double his nearest competitor Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP who has 26 per cent of the vote.

Kevin Babcock of the Green Party is falling behind with 16 per cent of the vote and Libertarian Kyle McCormack has two per cent.

ORIGINAL

Shuswap Liberal candidate Greg Kyllo had an early lead in the provincial election race on Tuesday night.

Shortly after the polls closed 8 p.m., and with only hundreds of votes counted, Kyllo was out in front of his three competitors with 56 per cent of the votes counted.

The New Democrats Sylvia Lindgren had just over 26 per cent, while Green Party candidate Kevin Babcock had 15 per cent.

The Libertarian Party candidate Kyle McCormack had less than two per cent of the vote.