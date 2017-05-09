Shuswap road still closed

Photo: CSRD

A Shuswap road hit by a serious mudslide last Friday remained closed on Tuesday.

“Seymour Main Forest Service Road remains closed as a result of mudslides which occured at 2 km and 3 km,” said a notice on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website.

The Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resources has not indicated a timeline for reopening of the road on the north side of Shuswap Lake.

A photo from the site following the slide shows mounds of mud and fallen trees on the roadway.

A separate mudslide early Saturday morning, along Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road left one man missing and destroyed two homes.

On Monday, RCMP said a search for the 76-year-old victim, Roy Sharp of Tappen, had become a recovery effort.