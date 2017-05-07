Hunt for missing man

Photo: Contributed

A specialized search and rescue team has restarted the search for a missing Shuswap man whose house was seriously damaged in a mudslide late Friday night.

After speaking with members of the man's family, the RCMP confirmed the 76-year-old man was last known to be inside the home on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road in Tappen.

A geotechnical survey of the area was completed on Saturday before members of the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue task force were brought in to begin a search.

The task force rescues victims from major structural collapses and other hazards. It is one of four heavy urban search and rescue teams able to deploy anywhere in Canada, according to the team's website.

“The special search and rescue crew brought in from Vancouver are on their way to the site right now,” said Ben Van Nostrand, director of emergency operations for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, just after 7 a.m. on Sunday. “We will spend as much time as needed to search for the missing person and to do damage assessment.”

Van Nostrand said people in 13 homes were evacuated from the area with some staying at a hotel in Salmon Arm and others with friends.

The large slide occurred at about midnight Friday and blocked road access to approximately 100 homes, police said.

For people still concerned about possible flooding in their area of the Shuswap, sandbags are available at a number of sites.