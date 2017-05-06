Highway 97A still closed

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m., Saturday

Highway 97A remains closed in both directions from Grindrod to Sicamous because of a mudslide.

The estimated time of opening is May 7, according to DriveBC.

There is a traffic controlled detour available for passenger vehicles, light trucks and tour buses only.

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

DriveBC is now reporting that both Highway 1, east of Canoe, and Highway 97A, north of Grindrod, are both closed in both directions due to mudslides.

A geotechnical assessment is being conducted overnight near the mudslide four kilometres east of Canoe and DriveBC expects the road to reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday.

A detour around the closure eight kilometres north of Grindrod can be found using Riverside Road, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 p.m.

Both roads heading south from Sicamous have reportedly been closed due to flooding and landslides Friday, stranding motorists looking to head south.

Tracy, a Vernon woman, says her husband is trying to drive home to Vernon Friday evening, but he's been turned around twice.

She says her husband attempted to drive south on Highway 97A, but was turned around by RCMP due to a mudslide.

When he tried to travel west on Highway 1 to Salmon Arm, he was also turned around due to flooding on the road.

"He's in Tim Hortons (in Sicamous) having a coffee," Tracy said.

DriveBC is reporting pooling water on both highways, but has not reported any road closures at this time.