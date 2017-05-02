Captured on camera

Photo: RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP are hoping to identify a woman who is alleged to have left a local liquor store without paying for a bottle of booze.

On Apr. 6, police were called to the store about an alleged theft.

CCTV footage shows a suspect female, wearing a camouflage shirt, brown boots and a green jacket.

"Store video surveillance captured video of the woman putting a bottle of liquor in a large purse she was carrying and then walking out of the store after failing to pay for the liquor," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.



Police are asking people to look at the photo of the woman and see if they can identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at (250) 832 6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).