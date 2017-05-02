41783
40959

Salmon Arm  

Captured on camera

- | Story: 196002

Salmon Arm RCMP are hoping to identify a woman who is alleged to have left a local liquor store without paying for a bottle of booze.

On Apr. 6, police were called to the store about an alleged theft. 

CCTV footage shows a suspect female, wearing a camouflage shirt, brown boots and a green jacket. 

"Store video surveillance captured video of the woman putting a bottle of liquor in a large purse she was carrying and then walking out of the store after failing to pay for the liquor," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Police are asking people to look at the photo of the woman and see if they can identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at (250) 832 6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

38398
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3015468
454 Farris Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details
38712


Send us your News Tips!


41273


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


40023


Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’

Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent millions of dollars in "hush money" on secret legal...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
Janet Jackson confirms split from husband
Music
Janet Jackson has confirmed her separation from estranged husband...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever
Galleries
If youre looking for a Twitter account thats guaranteed to...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever (2)
Galleries
The guy behind the account it is Mike Ginn, a comedy writer who...


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40669