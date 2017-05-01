Salty Dog fest returns

The popular Salty Dog Street Festival returns to downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, May 13.

“We’re expanding the Salty Street Fest to be more of a spring celebration for the community,” said festival chair Tom Peasgood. “We’ll still have lots of bike activities, but we’re adding more entertainment, art activities, street performers and buskers. We want to welcome everyone downtown for the festival, not just bike lovers.”

However the cornerstone of the festival remains the bicycle activities, ahead of the Salty Dog Enduro Race on Sunday, May 14, at South Canoe trails.

Peasgood called the race “part of the mainstream bike culture in our province.”

The Saturday festival has its own fun race.

The 4H Amazing Race takes people from one end of downtown Salmon Arm to the other, with the promise of tasty treats and fun fact finding.

As well, Sun Peaks and SilverStar resort staff will be on location to promote summer mountain biking, and bike representatives from across the province will be on location showing off their new season wares.

Peasgood said cyclists can expect to see Shimano, Giant, Kona, Norco, Bell/Giro, Smith and Rocky Mountain.

The festival will also have a bike swap, live entertainment, food treats, bicycle test rides and children's activities.

“It’s good to see little kids on their bikes in the middle of the street, and watching people wandering through the displays,” said Shawn Rogers of Candy Vault. “The Salty Fest is a great event for downtown Salmon Arm....I think it’s positive for our community to have a spring festival like this, to bring people out on the street, especially into the downtown.”

The festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

More information can be found online.