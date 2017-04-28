Detour opens at washout

Photo: CSRD

A temporary detour has opened around a washout that destroyed part of Eagle Bay Road on Shuswap Lake.

The Ministry of Transportation said Friday afternoon the detour at the 6000 block of Eagle Bay Road will remain open 24 hours a day until further notice.

The detour allows for single-lane, alternating traffic only. It is open to passenger cars and light-duty trucks only. Heavy trucks and vehicles towing trailers are not permitted.

Minor delays up to 30 minutes should be expected, and the ministry requests that only locals use the temporary detour.

Caution is advised in the area.