Washout sudden, powerful

Photo: CSRD

Crews have brought in heavy equipment and are clearing debris at Eagle Bay Road, but there is no word when it will be passable.

On Thursday, a torrent of water completely washed out a section of the road, leaving a gaping hole metres wide and deep.

About 3:30 p.m., a sudden, substantial increase in creek flow overwhelmed a culvert, causing water to flow over the road and along the adjacent ditch. It completely compromised the roadway.

A preliminary geotechnical assessment was conducted by helicopter Thursday evening.

Ryan Nitchie, with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews are removing debris and releasing water from the creek as they work to construct a temporary access past the washout.

“There was a lot of water that came down,” said Nitchie Friday. “There is heavy equipment working on it right now.”

Nitchie said there are 318 homes on the far side of the washout, but most of them are seasonal and there have been no requests for emergency help from residents.

“Some people have been making their own arrangements to get around the water by boat,” said Nitchie.

If people do need emergency help, Nitchie said they are asked to call 911.

Eagle Bay Road will remain closed until further notice.