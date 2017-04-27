41299
Salmon Arm  

Washout destroys road

A torrent of water has completely washed out Eagle Bay Road, on Shuswap Lake.

The Shuswap Emergency Program has activated an Emergency Operations Centre after the road was completely wiped out, leaving a gaping break in the road metres wide and deep.

The washout happened at 6111 Eagle Bay Rd. 

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are on scene and are evaluating the incident, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The road is closed until further notice.

A comfort centre is set up at Eagle Bay Community Hall, located at 4326 Eagle Bay Rd. to support residents affected by the incident.

Emergency Support Services personnel will be on hand to provide information to residents on the current status of the incident and relay updated information from the Emergency Operations Centre as it becomes available.

