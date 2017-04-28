41299
41264

Salmon Arm  

Landslide, flooding fears

- | Story: 195637

Concerns in the Shuswap over the possibility of further floods or landslides are heading to Victoria.

Politicians attending the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) conference in Kamloops have supported a resolution calling on the province to ensure logging companies hold comprehensive public consultations in communities that could be affected.

The resolution was put forward by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

There are worries logging the steep slopes in some areas have or could “impact water sources and slope stability,” said Rhona Martin, chairperson of the CSRD board. “Since I've been the representative, there have been two very significant torrents at Swansea Point.”

Residents of the community, which sits south of Sicamous along Mara Lake, “are very, very concerned,” Martin said, adding there were similar worries at Silver Creek, between Salmon Arm and Falkland.

Last Saturday night, 10 Silver Creek properties were evacuated “due to an immediate danger to life safety as a result of groundwater and slope instability,” according to a regional district release. The order has since been lifted.

At a recent meeting, CSRD directors recommended to Tolko and the Ministry of Forests that a moratorium be placed on future logging activity in the Hummingbird Creek and Mara Creek basin due to the history of large debris flows in the area.

It also called on Tolko Industries to hold public engagement meetings to provide information and answer questions regarding forest stewardship plan amendments.

"I don't think anybody around our board table is opposed to logging but there should be consultations with communities that may be impacted," Martin said. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

41860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3012409
Prestwick Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
41860


Send us your News Tips!


41050


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker Vernon SPCA >




“Sorry Dad”

Must Watch
Never apologize for being good at something.
Daily Dose – April 28, 2017
Daily Dose
All the cool kids are checking out today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – April 28, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Harsh realities contained ahead…
Nicolas Cage breaks his ankle on movie set – report
Showbiz
Nicolas Cage has reportedly broken his ankle after a “freak...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system
Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do,


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260
39499