Landslide, flooding fears

Photo: Donna-Marie Gregersen File photo.

Concerns in the Shuswap over the possibility of further floods or landslides are heading to Victoria.

Politicians attending the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) conference in Kamloops have supported a resolution calling on the province to ensure logging companies hold comprehensive public consultations in communities that could be affected.

The resolution was put forward by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

There are worries logging the steep slopes in some areas have or could “impact water sources and slope stability,” said Rhona Martin, chairperson of the CSRD board. “Since I've been the representative, there have been two very significant torrents at Swansea Point.”

Residents of the community, which sits south of Sicamous along Mara Lake, “are very, very concerned,” Martin said, adding there were similar worries at Silver Creek, between Salmon Arm and Falkland.

Last Saturday night, 10 Silver Creek properties were evacuated “due to an immediate danger to life safety as a result of groundwater and slope instability,” according to a regional district release. The order has since been lifted.

At a recent meeting, CSRD directors recommended to Tolko and the Ministry of Forests that a moratorium be placed on future logging activity in the Hummingbird Creek and Mara Creek basin due to the history of large debris flows in the area.

It also called on Tolko Industries to hold public engagement meetings to provide information and answer questions regarding forest stewardship plan amendments.

"I don't think anybody around our board table is opposed to logging but there should be consultations with communities that may be impacted," Martin said.