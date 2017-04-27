Stabbing taken seriously

Photo: Contributed

Officials with the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District are investigating a stabbing on a school bus two weeks ago.

“A young student brought a pocketknife on the school bus and stabbed at another student. There were no injuries as a result of this incident,” stressed Alice Hucul, district spokesperson.

The incident took place on April 12th and is "being fully investigated,” she said.

Hucul said the district has a policy to deal with weapons infractions, including a hearing involving a youth and family counsellor or school counsellor and possibly inter-agency professionals such as social workers, the RCMP and others.

“The hearing is used to identify interventions and supports that are needed and appropriate. It may involve restitution and further actions for all impacted. Conditions of return to school are identified.”

Hucul said: “All incidents are taken seriously. The safety of our students is always our top priority. The school district is committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students.”

Hucul did not identify the school involved in the matter.