Shuswap candidates spar

Photo: Kevin Rothwell

The issues of health care and the economy dominated an all-candidates debate in Enderby Tuesday, as the four candidates vying for the job of Shuswap MLA jockeyed for position ahead of the May 9th provincial vote.

Incumbent MLA Liberal Greg Kyllo pushed the government’s record on the economy and, specifically, the $267 million invested in the riding over the past four years, noting new daycare and seniors housing spaces in the city.

“We have created 220,000 new jobs in the past 4 years, have the lowest unemployment rate since the 1970’s and the only triple A credit rating of any province in Canada,” Kyllo told the crowd of 50 area residents.

NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren fired back that while the province may have built new facilities there are no funds for equipment and personnel.

“I question whether our MLA has been effective. Have we received value for the money spent?” Lindgren asked.

Green party candidate Kevin Babcock said the way forward for B.C. was to stop propping up old industries and invest in new technology especially in the energy sector.

Libertarian newcomer Kyle McCormack explained that his party is all about individual property rights and less government.

“We need to get rid of all these special interest tax credits and implement a lower flat tax,” McCormack said. Questions at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce-sponsored all candidates forum ranged from the opiate crisis to the shape of local roads.

One of the more heated exchanges came over the Site C dam project, with Kyllo defending it as being forward thinking to meet B.C.’s energy needs, noting it will be 700 per cent more efficient than the Bennett Dam with a smaller footprint.

Babcock said some of the best farmland in the province would be flooded and the money would be better spent on new energy technology like wind power.

Lindgren called the dam project a billion dollar albatross that will take forever to hit carbon neutral status, while McCormack objected on the principle of private land rights and long time residents being forced off their property to make way for the dam.

This was the fifth of six Shuswap riding election forums, with the final tilt at the Sorrento Hall on April 27th.