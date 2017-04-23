40744
Salmon Arm  

Silver Creek evacuation

A geotechnical assessment will be conducted Sunday after 10 homes in the Silver Creek area near Salmon Arm were evacuated Saturday night.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the evacuation order “due to an immediate danger to life safety as a result of groundwater and slope instability.”

Members of the RCMP were on hand to ensure residents followed the order and left the area. They remain on the scene.

The evacuation order is in effect for the 10 properties in the Silver Creek area:

  • 1605, 1615, 1618, 1626, 1629, 1635, 1648, 1652, 1655 and 1656 Salmon River Road

Residents were told to leave their homes immediately, taking critical items only if they were immediately available and and pets in kennels or on leash.

Emergency Support Services set up a reception centre at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Members of the public have been advised to remain away from the area under the evacuation order. 

