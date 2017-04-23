41717
Salmon Arm  

Experts check evac area

UPDATE: 2:06 p.m.

A crew from the Transportation Ministry is working along the shoulder of Salmon River Road in the Silver Creek area in order to ensure the overland flow of ground water is diverted into ditches.

Flaggers are on at the scene and driving is down to single lane, alternating traffic. Work is expected to be completed later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, geotechnicians have completed an overfly of the area where people living in ten residences along the road were evacuated last night, said Darcy Mooney, operations manager with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

However the two experts are now inspecting the area on foot, closer to the structures, Mooney said.

The evacuation order remains in effect.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Two experts were viewing an evacuation zone in the Silver Creek area on Sunday morning.

The geotechnicians, one from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources and the other from an independent firm, were surveying the waterlogged land from a helicopter, said Darcy Mooney, operations manager with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Mooney said most of the residents from the affected homes were staying in local hotels.

An update is expected by mid afternoon.  

A geotechnical assessment will be conducted Sunday after 10 homes in the Silver Creek area near Salmon Arm were evacuated Saturday night.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the evacuation order “due to an immediate danger to life safety as a result of groundwater and slope instability.”

Members of the RCMP were on hand to ensure residents followed the order and left the area. They remain on the scene.

The evacuation order is in effect for the 10 properties in the Silver Creek area:

  • 1605, 1615, 1618, 1626, 1629, 1635, 1648, 1652, 1655 and 1656 Salmon River Road

Residents were told to leave their homes, taking critical items only if they were immediately available and pets in kennels or on leash.

Emergency Support Services set up a reception centre at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Members of the public have been advised to remain away from the area under the evacuation order. 

