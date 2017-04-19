Election talk in Shuswap

Photo: salmonarm.ca

The Shuswap district's three provincial candidates will be on the carpet Monday at an all-candidates forum hosted by the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce.

The forum takes place at the SASCU Recreation Centre auditorium at 2550 10th Avenue NE, on Apr. 24 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Questions will be presented to Liberal Greg Kyllo, the NDP's Sylvia Lindgren and the Green Party's Kevin Babcock.

“We are taking our cues from the public,” said Corryn Grayston, the chamber's general manager. “We've had a fairly healthy number of questions through our website.”

The questions, submitted by members of the public, will be reviewed by a task force before being put before the candidates.

Grayston said there are questions on job creation, gaps in skills and labour and the environment.