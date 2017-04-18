41607
Salmon Arm  

Fishermen lucky to be alive

Three men are lucky to be alive after their boat was swamped while fishing on Shuswap Lake Sunday.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said at around noon, police received a report that three adult men had to be rescued from the big lake.

“It was reported that the three men were fishing in a 12-foot aluminum boat off the shores of Shuswap Lake in Sicamous, when their boat became swamped. The three men ended up in the frigid waters of Shuswap Lake,” said Moskaluk.

“It was their good fortune that a couple was also boating nearby and heard their cries for help. The couple was able to follow the voices and locate the three males who were hanging onto the aluminum boat. The couple sprang into action and brought the hypothermic males onto their boat and transported them back to Sicamous where BC Ambulance personnel were waiting.”

The men were treated for moderate hypothermia and released from Shuswap Regional Hosiptal.

“On this particular day these individuals were very fortunate to have been rescued under such dire circumstances,” said Moskaluk. “These males were also wearing life jackets when they ran into trouble. This incident is a strong reminder of how important it is to practice safe boating and always be prepared for the worst possible scenario whether you are the rescuee or the rescuer.”

Moskaluk said all three men are doing well and have expressed their gratitude toward their rescuers, the Czerniaks.

