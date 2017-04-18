40378
Salmon Arm  

Lost women found in woods

RCMP remind people to use caution in the backcountry after two women went missing for a short time in the Shuswap.

Cpl. Scott Linklater said Chase RCMP received a report of two lost women near Adam’s Lake Provincial Park about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

“Two 21-year-old females went with a group of people for a drive into the logging roads west of the park,” said Linklater. “After a period of time, the two girls exited the vehicle and were subsequently left behind by the group. When the group returned to the park, friends of the girls became concerned for their safety and called police.”

“Police located one girl who had separated from her friend. A local resident, who hearing of the lost girls assisted in the search, located the second female,” said Linklater.

“If you are lost, remain as a group and do not separate from others, this will increase the ease in locating you and enhance your safety," he added.

