Single lane open at Canoe

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Highway 1 has reopened to to single-lane, alternating traffic at Canoe, DriveBC reports.

UPDATE: noon Tuesday

DriveBC reports a limited controlled opening of the slide area near Canoe is estimated to begin at 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 p.m. Monday

Highway 1 has been closed down in both directions near Salmon Arm due to a mud slide, according to DriveBC.

The slide reportedly happened five kilometres east of Canoe, near Salmon Arm. Highways 97B and 97A have been designated as an alternate route during the road closure.

No estimated time of opening is available from DriveBC at this time, with an assessment currently in progress.