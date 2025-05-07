Ontario cracks down on BetMGM over banned gambling promotions

Photo: iStock BetMGM Canada's fine for illegal ads has had an impact on gambling regulations.

After multiple incidents between January and April 2024, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) fined BetMGM Canada $157,000 for violating advertising rules.

This is a result of BetMGM Canada partaking in inducement marketing, which is when players are incentivized by a specific company or affiliate to join a particular platform. These actions are strictly prohibited in Canada, with regulations in place under the AGCO, highlighting the country’s regulatory stance on iGaming platforms.

This fine could have potential lasting effects, specifically on individual provincial regulations and the views of online gambling to residents of Kamloops. Touching on the latter, Canadian residents have leaned into the accessibility that comes with an iGaming website. Therefore, when they are looking for safe and legal options, it is best to understand provincial regulations where online gambling is concerned. Techopedia’s gambling expert Vlad Grindu explains how understanding each online casino’s regulatory framework can help residents decide where to play online from Canada.

With the increase of online gambling operators in Canada, there is also a rise in the scrutiny of these companies, especially after BetMGM Canada was fined. There are numerous contributing factors that resulted in this, the first being the operator’s blatant advertisement of this incentive, which includes a major national trade conference. Known as the National Franchise Show, the gambling operator offered players $143 to sign up and deposit money into their accounts in January 2024.

A second instance saw Above the Street, BetMGM Canada’s marketing affiliate, generate $181,000 worth of commission, offering bonuses for player sign-ups in March 2024. The final instance was in April 2024 wherein another affiliate, Maple Leaf Marketing, did the same thing and managed to earn $48,000 in commission. For violating the registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming, the Canadian regulators issued the operator this hefty penalty.

Despite Canada allowing for province-specific regulatory frameworks where gambling is concerned, the AGCO still ensures overall alignment. Naturally, it begs the question of how this recent development impacts the broader online gambling sector in Ontario. It is safe to assume this will raise awareness and draw more attention to other large Canadian gambling operators. While these regulations are in place to control gambling activity, they also play a large role in ensuring consumer safety. Additionally, it acts as a means to monitor for predatory advertising to reduce the number of gambling-related issues and financial losses.

In terms of finances, there is potential for these regulations to impact revenue generated from the gambling sector. While stricter regulatory enforcement may seem like a bad thing, it does redirect consumers to safer platforms. In turn, this can act as a catalyst for higher rates of punters using these online casinos as players are prioritized, also placing the regulatory body in good standing. Of course, there is the possibility of gambling operators relocating their business, which, in the case of it being a large platform, can significantly impact revenue turnover for the sector.

Another lens to look through would be comparing Ontario’s regulatory frameworks with those of B.C.. Here, it is notable that while both provinces opt for consumer safety and revenue generation, there is a difference between the two. For example, Ontario allows operators such as BetMGM Canada to run as it promotes an open market but has extremely strict iGaming-related marketing rules. In comparison, B.C. takes a more monopolistic approach, ensuring there are no private operators which see a more controlled hold on responsible gambling. However, the downside of this approach is the limited choice presented to consumers as they cannot opt for a different operator. Where revenue is concerned, each framework caters to a steady influx despite Ontario and B.C. seeing two different streams.

For Kamloops residents, this penalty can have two outcomes: one, they begin questioning the legitimacy of their current platform options. Two, they become more aware of the reason these regulations are put in place and how closely they link to consumer behaviour. To build on the latter, community, local and online resources make it easier for punters to understand the importance of having such rules in place.

Additionally, the attention garnered from the AGCO issuing this fine further helps educate community residents on which types of gambling adverts can be malicious. However, it is expected that Kamloops residents will further flock toward online gambling platforms to mirror worldwide trends.

To conclude, BetMGM Canada has issued apologies, sharing that their relations with the affiliate marketing agencies have been terminated. Despite this, the operator has suffered due consequences, bringing much attention to the importance of consumer protection and regulatory compliance. Going forward, there are endless possibilities for how this could impact the Canadian gambling sector, whether negatively or positively.

