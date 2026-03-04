Should Canada send planes to get Canadians out of Iran?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand speaks with reporters at Canada's High Commission in New Delhi, India on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she has asked Oman for use of its airspace "if necessary, for Canadian citizens to get out" of the Middle East.

Anand says Ottawa's top priority in the ongoing war involving Iran is safety for Canadians in the region and Oman still had "viable" airspace as of this morning.

She said that in a conversation with her Omani counterpart today she asked for Canada to use airspace of that country, which sits across the Gulf of Oman from Iran.

Global Affairs Canada says more than 97,000 Canadians have registered as being in the Middle East.

Her comments to the Toronto Board of Trade come as the U.S. State Department says it's preparing military and charter flights for Americans who want to leave the Middle East, as other nations have done.

Anand says she has been in touch with multiple foreign ministers from the Persian Gulf and broader Middle East, "making sure that there are possibilities for Canadians to have supports in those countries."

