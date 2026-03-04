Should Canada send planes to get Canadian's out of Iran?
Poll: Evacuating Canadians
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she has asked Oman for use of its airspace "if necessary, for Canadian citizens to get out" of the Middle East.
Anand says Ottawa's top priority in the ongoing war involving Iran is safety for Canadians in the region and Oman still had "viable" airspace as of this morning.
She said that in a conversation with her Omani counterpart today she asked for Canada to use airspace of that country, which sits across the Gulf of Oman from Iran.
Global Affairs Canada says more than 97,000 Canadians have registered as being in the Middle East.
Her comments to the Toronto Board of Trade come as the U.S. State Department says it's preparing military and charter flights for Americans who want to leave the Middle East, as other nations have done.
Anand says she has been in touch with multiple foreign ministers from the Persian Gulf and broader Middle East, "making sure that there are possibilities for Canadians to have supports in those countries."
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
March 2, 2026 - 14165 votes
Are you happy B.C. is adopting daylight time year-round?
|Yes:
|11116
|No:
|2143
|Unsure:
|906
March 1, 2026 - 13050 votes
Are you concerned the military strikes on Iran and the killing of its leader will escalate into a larger military conflict?
|Yes:
|9013
|No:
|3454
|Unsure:
|583
February 28, 2026 - 7421 votes
Should Canadian Forces veterans who fought in the Gulf War be given the same recognition as those who fought in the Korean War?
|Yes:
|6901
|No:
|239
|Unsure:
|281
February 26, 2026 - 10547 votes
Should B.C. raise its fines for distracted driving and failing to wear a seatbelt to improve safety on the roads?
|Yes, to $500:
|2898
|Yes, to $750:
|4071
|No:
|3152
|Unsure:
|426
February 25, 2026 - 7503 votes
Should the federal government bring in stricter rules about artificial intelligence?
|Yes:
|6446
|No:
|747
|Unsure:
|310