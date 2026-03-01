Are you concerned the military strikes on Iran and the killing of its leader will escalate into a larger military conflict?

Poll: Iran strikes escalation?

Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Government supporters chant slogans as they gather in mourning after state TV officially announced the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Iran fired missiles at targets in Israel and Gulf Arab states Sunday after vowing massive retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the United States and Israel, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten Tehran against further escalation.

Iran acknowledged Khamenei’s death in the joint Israeli-American airstrike Saturday at his Tehran office hours, which has thrown the future of the Islamic Republic into question and raised the risk of regional instability.

The 86-year-old’s death at his office “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance,” Iranian state TV said.

Trump said the killing of Khamenei gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Iran’s Cabinet vowed that this “great crime will never go unanswered” and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever, targeting Israeli and American bases.

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said in a televised address Sunday. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” Trump fired back in a social media post. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

