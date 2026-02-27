Should B.C. raise its fines for distracted driving to improve safety on the roads?

Poll: Distracted driving fine

Photo: Contributed Distracted driving month lasers in on seatbelt safety and staying focused, says police.

The B.C. Highway Patrol will be busy handing out traffic tickets for the month of March.

March is distracted driving month, so officers will be ramping up seatbelt and distracted driving checks and handing out hefty fines.

“We’re asking every driver to put the phone out of temptation’s reach, buckle up, and make sure you’re using an appropriate car seat for your children,” said Insp. Brian Donaldson with B.C. Highway Patrol.

According to RoadSafetyBC, distracted driving is one of the top three causes of collisions resulting in serious injuries and fatalities in the province, followed by impaired driving and speeding.

The RCMP say the lack of seatbelt use is also a leading cause of injury and death in collisions, and seatbelt safety is still a particular issue in rural areas.

Fines for distracted driving could cost you $368, and failing to wear a seatbelt will cost $167.

“Now that commuters are getting this advance warning, there should be no excuses,” said Donaldson. “If you don’t want to follow the law, then education through enforcement is coming.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]