288107
RecycleBC curbside recycling upgradeAdvertisement

Should B.C. raise its fines for distracted driving to improve safety on the roads?

Poll: Distracted driving fine

Castanet - Feb 26, 2026 / 7:30 pm | Story: 600967

The B.C. Highway Patrol will be busy handing out traffic tickets for the month of March.

March is distracted driving month, so officers will be ramping up seatbelt and distracted driving checks and handing out hefty fines.

“We’re asking every driver to put the phone out of temptation’s reach, buckle up, and make sure you’re using an appropriate car seat for your children,” said Insp. Brian Donaldson with B.C. Highway Patrol.

According to RoadSafetyBC, distracted driving is one of the top three causes of collisions resulting in serious injuries and fatalities in the province, followed by impaired driving and speeding.

The RCMP say the lack of seatbelt use is also a leading cause of injury and death in collisions, and seatbelt safety is still a particular issue in rural areas.

Fines for distracted driving could cost you $368, and failing to wear a seatbelt will cost $167.

“Now that commuters are getting this advance warning, there should be no excuses,” said Donaldson. “If you don’t want to follow the law, then education through enforcement is coming.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 25, 2026 - 7463 votes
Should the federal government bring in stricter rules about artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6409
No: 745
Unsure: 309

February 24, 2026 - 9512 votes
Should Canada provide an additional $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine?

Yes: 3156
No: 5856
Unsure: 500

February 23, 2026 - 14007 votes
Would you feel safe taking a Mexican vacation?

Yes: 4261
No: 8726
Unsure: 1020

February 22, 2026 - 13421 votes
Are you happy with how Canada did at the Winter Olympic Games?

Yes: 7582
No: 3192
Did not pay attention: 2647

February 21, 2026 - 9053 votes
Do you think attrition and a hiring freeze will cut enough government jobs to wrestle down B.C.'s deficit?

Yes: 1412
No: 6996
Unsure: 645



Previous Poll Results

Should the federal government bring in stricter rules about artificial intelligence?

Total Votes:  7464
Yes: 
85.88%
No: 
9.98%
Unsure: 
4.14%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


283401
284170
270238
285304
283778