Should Canada provide an additional $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine?
Prime Minister Mark Carney is promising $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine and more sanctions against Russia.
The sanctions involve 100 vessels in what is called the "shadow fleet" involved in attempts to evade sanctions on Russian oil sales.
Carney's announcement comes as Ukraine marks four years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.
Carney says Canadians will support Ukraine "for the long haul."
February 23, 2026 - 13897 votes
Would you feel safe taking a Mexican vacation?
|Yes:
|4222
|No:
|8662
|Unsure:
|1013
February 22, 2026 - 13421 votes
Are you happy with how Canada did at the Winter Olympic Games?
|Yes:
|7582
|No:
|3192
|Did not pay attention:
|2647
February 21, 2026 - 9053 votes
Do you think attrition and a hiring freeze will cut enough government jobs to wrestle down B.C.'s deficit?
|Yes:
|1412
|No:
|6996
|Unsure:
|645
February 19, 2026 - 8367 votes
Should more government services be accessible online?
|Yes:
|6662
|No:
|1241
|Unsure:
|464
February 18, 2026 - 8844 votes
Should Canada negotiate a new trilateral trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico or separate deals?
|Trilateral deal:
|3396
|Separate deals:
|4516
|No deals:
|329
|Unsure:
|603