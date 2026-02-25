287946
Should Canada provide an additional $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine?

Poll: More aid for Ukraine

Castanet - Feb 24, 2026 / 7:30 pm | Story: 600511

Prime Minister Mark Carney is promising $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine and more sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions involve 100 vessels in what is called the "shadow fleet" involved in attempts to evade sanctions on Russian oil sales.

Carney's announcement comes as Ukraine marks four years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

Carney says Canadians will support Ukraine "for the long haul."

