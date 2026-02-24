Would you feel safe taking a Mexican vacation?

Photo: Jennifer Gautron Smoke rises from the streets in Puerto Vallarta Sunday.

Smoke from torched cars and buses has cleared from the Puerto Vallarta skyline and, for a growing number of people caught in an eruption of cartel violence, so too has the “cloud of uncertainty.”

“Today is much improved over yesterday, I can certainly attest to that,” Kelowna resident Gord Vizzutti said Monday from his temporary home away from home in Puerto Vallarta.

“It’s still very quiet. No buses or public transport of any kind. Schools are closed. Most restaurants are closed. I can see that there are two restaurants near me, and it looks like one of them is preparing to open, so that’s a good sign. There are limited grocery options.”

The larger grocery stores were open for a limited amount of time, Vizzutti said, and there were “huge lineups” while they were.

Above all else, however, a sense of calm, optimism and a glimmer of gratitude is emerging.

“Yesterday was very traumatic and really, really unsettling,” Vizzutti said.

“I have a good community here where I live,” he said. “There are a lot of well-meaning, nice folks, and we kind of got through this together.”

He said he was struck by how willing people are to help one another when conditions worsen, and that has been a comfort in an otherwise frightful time.

He had just come out of a grocery store shortly after noon Sunday when violence struck the popular tourist destination.

“I saw there was a black plume of smoke in the air, and it was above the trees,” he said.

“I couldn’t tell what was burning. I thought, ‘I’ll investigate this.’”

He saw a bus and, a little later, Corona truck burning beneath an overpass. Across the road there were no vehicles “other than some motorcyclists zipping back and forth.”

He assumed it had been a horrific crash scene until he saw a mini-bus, or collectivo, drive by and come to an unusual end.

“It screeched on the brakes, and then it was set on fire,” he said.

That’s when he realized he simply had to get home, and he picked up the pace.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I realized this can’t be good,” he said. “I held my breath so that I didn’t choke on the smoke.”

