Do you think attrition and a hiring freeze will cut enough government jobs to wrestle down B.C.'s deficit?
Poll: Government job cuts
The head of B.C.’s public service wasted no time this week addressing “uncertainty and concern” in the civil service about job cuts coming as part of the budget unveiled Tuesday.
The province plans to cut 15,000 full-time positions over the next three years, in an effort to wrestle down a projected $13-billion deficit and $183-billion debt.
Public service head and deputy minister Shannon Salter said the cuts will largely be achieved through attrition, voluntary departures, early retirement and voluntary severance incentives.
Salter said in a letter to employees that the government’s plan is to manage the reductions “with as little disruption to people and services as possible.”
She said in a statement that voluntary early-retirement incentives will be offered, currently only for excluded employees, and will be designed to “minimize impacts on employees while protecting the delivery of critical front-line services.
Salter said more details will be shared once the program is finalized.
The cuts will include 2,500 positions in the civil service — employees working for core government ministries — and another 12,500 public sector jobs, which include those in Crown corporations, school districts, health authorities and post-secondary institutions.
The government will also continue its hiring freeze, Salter said, although an “updated corporate direction” document lays out the more restrictive guidelines for the freeze than were in place previously.
When someone leaves, the position is not automatically filled, Salter said, adding any decision to refill a vacancy “requires executive approval and must align with service priorities.”
Going forward, critical vacancies must first be filled through merit-based competitions between permanent employees at the same maximum salary range.
Promotional hiring at an increased salary range will be limited and approved only when ministries have exhausted all internal options and when the job is deemed essential, she said.
In “rare cases” where a critical position cannot be filled by a permanent employee with the same skill and income level, ministries will require approval from a new hiring review board, said Salter, who sits on the corporate decision-making board.
The province said the hiring freeze won’t affect positions necessary to maintain public safety or emergency response, to meet statutory or legal obligations, or to prevent a disruption to essential services.
