Should the province maintain its oversight of the Bear Aware program?

Poll: Bear Aware program

Photo: Mike Howell A black bear leaves a driveway in Coquitlam, B.C., one of 12 of the Bear Smart communities in the province that have spent years seeking to secure attractants and limit conflict with humans.

In Whistler, it's used to help promote high-altitude safaris, where tourists catch glimpses of bears foraging in alpine meadows.

In Naramata, the community uses it to advertise the wine region’s “proven record of safe coexistence.”

And in Tofino, it has become the difference between regular calls to the Conservation Officer Service and the necessity of management by bullet.

For 15 years, B.C.’s Bear Smart Community Program has been the province’s blueprint for reducing urban bear deaths. By transforming bears from a liability into a symbol of an authentic, wild B.C., it has also boosted a nearly $5-billion outdoor tourism sector.

The program’s success has attracted worldwide interest, from the Italian Alps to Florida’s wetlands.

But behind the scenes, the program’s oversight mechanisms and capacity to grow have stalled. Internal documents reveal that the very province that invented the Bear Smart model has quietly let it fall into a bureaucratic void, with lead roles unstaffed and applications piling up.

Experts inside and outside the government worry the situation has left B.C.’s premier wildlife safety initiative in a state of limbo—leaving municipalities to navigate a “cycle of killing” alone.

Ellie Lamb, dubbed by some the “Bear Whisperer,” has spent nearly three decades working as a bear-viewing guide while serving on a number of non-profit boards aimed at reducing human-bear conflict in places like Bella Coola, Whistler and Vancouver’s North Shore.

She said failing to staff the Bear Smart program at the provincial level threatens its expansion and weakens the legitimacy of the communities that have already signed up.

“That’s supposed to be our gold standard,” said Lamb. “But if there’s nobody overseeing it… then it would be kind of a farce.”

First rolled out 15 years ago in Kamloops, the Bear Smart program has been approved in a dozen B.C. municipalities.

To get certified, a community must meet six criteria, including a hazard assessment of conflict areas, a community education program, and bylaws that fine residents for leaving attractants unsecured.

The combination has been shown to be extremely effective.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]