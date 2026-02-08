Should B.C. reinstate EV rebates, like the federal government has done?

Photo: Chung Chow/BIV Electric X-Series BMWs at a lot in Vancouver, B.C., March 26, 2025.

B.C.’s energy minister said the province will not bring back its electric vehicle rebate program, which for years provided up to a $4,000 discount on a new auto.

The province paused its CleanBC Go Electric Vehicle Rebate Program in May, effectively halting up to $4,000 in rebates meant to help B.C. consumers purchase a new battery-powered car.

The latest announcement appears to make that decision permanent. It comes shortly after the federal government announced it would reintroduce its electric vehicle rebate program within two weeks after a year-long pause.

Ottawa's re-funded program will include rebates of up to $5,000 for a fully electric vehicle and $2,500 for a plug-in hybrid.

B.C. Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix hailed the federal government’s decision to renew its EV rebate program—part of a wider set of federal investments—as a move to position Canada as a world leader in electrification.

That's when a reporter asked whether B.C. would bring back its own EV rebate.

“We’re going to focus on charging stations,” Dix responded.

