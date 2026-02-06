282852
280110

Do you agree with ordering federal workers back to the office four days a week?

Poll: Fed workers in office

Castanet - Feb 5, 2026 / 7:30 pm | Story: 598013

The federal government is ordering public servants to return to the office at least four days a week.

A Treasury Board message to deputy department heads says executives will have to work on-site five days per week starting May 4.

All other employees must be in the office four days a week as of July 6.

The message says the government will engage with unions to implement the plan.

Discussions will focus on issues such as assigned seating and occupational health and safety.

The message says more information will be shared "in due course."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 3, 2026 - 9971 votes
Should Canada introduce a social media ban for children younger than 16 years of age?

Yes: 8619
No: 1012
Unsure: 340

February 2, 2026 - 7163 votes
Will you buy tickets to watch the BC Lions play in Kelowna?

Yes: 1800
No: 4668
Unsure: 695

February 2, 2026 - 10692 votes
Would you feel safe crossing the border into the U.S.?

Yes: 3754
No: 6304
Unsure: 634

January 31, 2026 - 10523 votes
Should the federal government financially help universities after cuts to immigration numbers reduced the number of international students coming to Canada?

Yes: 2974
No: 6906
Unsure: 643

January 29, 2026 - 11360 votes
Premier David Eby called leaders of Alberta's separatist movement meeting with U.S. officials 'treason.' Do you agree with that description?

Strongly agree: 5571
Somewhat agree: 1915
Somewhat disagree: 438
Strongly disagree: 3120
Unsure: 316



Previous Poll Results

Should the federal government scrap its EV mandate in favour of more stringent fuel emission standards?

Total Votes:  7494
Yes: 
76.95%
No: 
15.76%
Unsure: 
7.29%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


283608
280814
270238
284933
285167