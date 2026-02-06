Do you agree with ordering federal workers back to the office four days a week?

Poll: Fed workers in office

Photo: The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld Federal government office buildings in Gatineau, Que.

The federal government is ordering public servants to return to the office at least four days a week.

A Treasury Board message to deputy department heads says executives will have to work on-site five days per week starting May 4.

All other employees must be in the office four days a week as of July 6.

The message says the government will engage with unions to implement the plan.

Discussions will focus on issues such as assigned seating and occupational health and safety.

The message says more information will be shared "in due course."

