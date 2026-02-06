Do you agree with ordering federal workers back to the office four days a week?
The federal government is ordering public servants to return to the office at least four days a week.
A Treasury Board message to deputy department heads says executives will have to work on-site five days per week starting May 4.
All other employees must be in the office four days a week as of July 6.
The message says the government will engage with unions to implement the plan.
Discussions will focus on issues such as assigned seating and occupational health and safety.
The message says more information will be shared "in due course."
February 3, 2026 - 9971 votes
Should Canada introduce a social media ban for children younger than 16 years of age?
|Yes:
|8619
|No:
|1012
|Unsure:
|340
February 2, 2026 - 7163 votes
Will you buy tickets to watch the BC Lions play in Kelowna?
|Yes:
|1800
|No:
|4668
|Unsure:
|695
February 2, 2026 - 10692 votes
Would you feel safe crossing the border into the U.S.?
|Yes:
|3754
|No:
|6304
|Unsure:
|634
January 31, 2026 - 10523 votes
Should the federal government financially help universities after cuts to immigration numbers reduced the number of international students coming to Canada?
|Yes:
|2974
|No:
|6906
|Unsure:
|643
January 29, 2026 - 11360 votes
Premier David Eby called leaders of Alberta's separatist movement meeting with U.S. officials 'treason.' Do you agree with that description?
|Strongly agree:
|5571
|Somewhat agree:
|1915
|Somewhat disagree:
|438
|Strongly disagree:
|3120
|Unsure:
|316