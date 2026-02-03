Would you feel safe crossing the border into the U.S.?

Photo: Sarah Crookall The Osoyoos border crossing into the U.S.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is warning members to "exercise extreme caution" crossing the border into the U.S. as the chiefs express concern about the country's immigration policies.



"With increased border scrutiny and immigration policies, including searches of electronic devices and biometric data requests, we advise Syilx Okanagan Nation members to exercise extreme caution if travelling to the United States," ONA said in a press release issued last week.

The advisory comes as the U.S. has been carrying out aggressive immigration policies.

ONA said Syilx Okanagan Nation members have been expressing safety concerns relating to U.S. travel, including Washington State.

"We strongly condemn the violence of the U.S. administration, and its enforcement of immigration policies which are affecting our communities and relations throughout Turtle Island," reads the statement.

"The exercise of our inherent rights should not come at the expense of our safety and wellbeing. When the safety of Indigenous peoples is compromised, Indigenous sovereignty is compromised."

The ONA is recommending travellers exercise extreme caution, carry identification such as a status card and valid passport, and check government travel advisories.

"Although the Jay Treaty reaffirms our right to travel freely to and from the United States, we expect that not every federal law enforcement officers and ICE agents will be familiar with our rights to cross the border freely," continues the statement.

"The U.S. administration's unpredictable arrest and detention practices may impact how quickly and effectively you may receive assistance."

