Poll: Premier David Eby called leaders of Alberta's separatist movement meeting with U.S. officials 'treason.' Do you agree with that description?

Premier David Eby called leaders of Alberta's separatist movement meeting with U.S. officials 'treason.' Do you agree with that description?
Strongly agree 
Somewhat agree 
Somewhat disagree 
Strongly disagree 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  2151


Castanet - Jan 29, 2026 / 7:30 pm | Story: 596877

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith both said Thursday the United States needs to respect Canadian sovereignty following reports that leaders of the Alberta separatist movement met with American government officials seeking their support.

But neither agreed with British Columbia Premier David Eby's description of those meetings as "treason."

Eby, citing a report in The Financial Times, told reporters before the first ministers' meeting on Thursday that it's completely inappropriate for a group to ask a foreign power for help in breaking up Canada.

"Now, I understand the desire to hold a referendum, to talk about the issues we want to talk about in Canada," Eby said.

"But to go to a foreign country and to ask for assistance in breaking up Canada, there's an old-fashioned word for that. And that word is treason."

The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project have met three times with U.S. State Department officials in Washington since April.

Pressed to describe how they viewed those meetings, Smith and Carney did not call them treasonous.

"I would expect that the U.S. administration would respect Canadian sovereignty and that they would confine their discussion about Alberta's democratic process to Albertans and to Canadians," Smith said.

"And I will raise that with my delegate in Washington so he can raise it with members of the administration. And I'll raise it with my delegate with Ottawa so he could raise it with the U S. ambassador."

Carney initially sidestepped the question, opting instead to discuss his work with the premiers on economic policy. When pressed, he parroted Smith's words.

"I fully associate myself with Premier Smith's comments just then. I expect the U.S. administration to respect Canadian sovereignty," he said. "I'm always clear in my conversations with President Trump to that effect and then move on to what we can do together."

Carney said Trump hasn't raised the separatist movements in Quebec or Alberta in any of their discussions.

