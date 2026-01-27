282310
Should Canada demand an apology by U.S. President Donald Trump for denigrating NATO's military contribution to the war in Afghanistan?

Poll: Apology from Trump?

Jan 26, 2026

Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the Canadian military's contributions to the war in Afghanistan today, but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling Canada's role.

Carney said everyone should recognize the extraordinary contributions made by the Canadian Armed Forces in that conflict and noted 30 Canadian soldiers were awarded the U.S. Bronze Star Medal for valour.

But the prime minister did not mention Trump when asked by a journalist at a news conference whether he would call on the U.S. president to apologize for saying NATO troops stayed away from the front lines.

Carney instead pointed out that Canada sent 40,000 troops to Afghanistan over 13 years, where they served on the front lines, and said 158 Canadian soldiers and one diplomat lost their lives during that conflict.

In his controversial comments on Fox News on Thursday, Trump downplayed the overall role of NATO troops and insisted the United States has never needed its NATO allies for anything, or asked anything of them.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted on Friday by calling Trump's remarks "insulting" and "frankly appalling."

