Are you happy with the work the current Liberal government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has done since being elected last year?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Spencer Colby Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the prime minister to deliver results when Parliament resumes next week, as the Liberals say they hope to work with the Conservatives to advance legislation.

In a letter to Mark Carney Saturday under the subject line "Time to turn rhetoric into reality," Poilievre said he's offering to help fast-track policies to enact trade deals, make groceries more affordable, fix the bail system and approve major projects.

The Conservative leader also offered that members of his caucus could travel to the U.S. or other trading partners as part of bipartisan delegations.

But Poilievre's letter also took sharp jabs at the Liberal government's record. It opened with a quote from Carney's now-viral speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week: "A country that can't feed itself, fuel itself, or defend itself has few options.”

Poilievre said Canada can't do any of those things, despite Carney's "rhetoric," pointing to food price inflation, rising gas prices due to "anti-energy" policies and gaps in Canada's military personnel and resources.

"You said you would move at speeds not seen since the Second World War. But the reality does not match the rhetoric," Poilievre wrote.

"Sure, the deficit has doubled. But little else has changed. People cannot eat speeches. Photo ops don’t stop criminals. Pipelines need permits not signing ceremonies and red carpets."

The letter was sent to Carney before Parliament is set to open Monday after a six-week winter break.

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters he hopes "a lot" of legislation gets passed. The Liberals moved a relatively small amount of legislation this past fall and the Tories argue the House has been sitting at a historically low frequency.

MacKinnon would not say which bills are taking on a priority this spring.

"They're all priorities. Bills are like my children, it's very hard to pick between them," he said.

MacKinnon said the government is considering Poilievre's written proposals.

"We're taking a good look at that and we'll be interested to follow up," said MacKinnon, who is also transport minister.

"Let's hope that we're at the dawn of a new day of co-operation."

He would not speculate on the prospect of more MPs crossing the floor to the Liberals after two Conservatives joined the government, which is a few seats short of a parliamentary majority.

